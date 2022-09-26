NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

