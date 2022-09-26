NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

