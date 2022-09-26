NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

