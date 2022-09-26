Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.55

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.55 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.95 ($0.60), with a volume of 130280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.30 ($0.62).
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Old Mutual from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.
Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.
