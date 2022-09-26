Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Omnicom Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 128,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

