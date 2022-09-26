Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $141.92 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.