Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $41,938,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $140.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

