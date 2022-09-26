Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 164,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $2,076,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 64.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

