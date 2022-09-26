Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Burney Co. increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $134.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

