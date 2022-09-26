Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $127.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

