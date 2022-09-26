Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 258,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,187 shares of company stock worth $3,267,761 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.40 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

