Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 108 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average is $184.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

