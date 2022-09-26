Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $357.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

