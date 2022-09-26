Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 22.9% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 14,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 50,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 710,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

