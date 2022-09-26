Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 361 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 25,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

