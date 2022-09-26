PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $168.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

