Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 71.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.