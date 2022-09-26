Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $42.29 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 118,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 69.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 11,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $183.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.23 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.