Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $42.29 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 118,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 69.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 11,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
