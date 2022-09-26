Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 130,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

