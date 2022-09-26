Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 234 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

