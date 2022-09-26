Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

