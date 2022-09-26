Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

