Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

