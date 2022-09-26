PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.12 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $49.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.