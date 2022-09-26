Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.20. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.