Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.02. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

