Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,838. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

