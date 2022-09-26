Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

