Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

