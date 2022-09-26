Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its position in AbbVie by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average of $149.54. The company has a market cap of $252.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.44 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

