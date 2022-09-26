Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average is $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

