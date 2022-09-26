Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.