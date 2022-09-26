Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,863.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,801 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

