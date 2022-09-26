Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $539,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

MMP opened at $46.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

