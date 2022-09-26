Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $602,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $197.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.69 and its 200-day moving average is $207.09. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $293.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

