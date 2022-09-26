Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $728,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $28.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.