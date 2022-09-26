Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Synopsys by 13.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 12.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Synopsys by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $303.28 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.36 and a 200-day moving average of $319.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

