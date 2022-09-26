Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Visa by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 159,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,608,000 after buying an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $183.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.05. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.23 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

