Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 7,313 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

