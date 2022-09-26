Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,298 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $52.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

