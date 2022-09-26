Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,132 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $184.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

