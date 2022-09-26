Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial stock opened at $221.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $236.58.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

