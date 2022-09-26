Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $270.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

