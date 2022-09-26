Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $497,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

