Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $601,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $334.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $684.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

