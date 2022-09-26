Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

