Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $109.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Bank of America lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

