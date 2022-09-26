Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

Shares of URI stock opened at $263.37 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.31. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

