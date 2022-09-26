Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $567,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

