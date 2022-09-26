RVW Wealth LLC Buys 19,430 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,880.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0 %

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

